Will Fredrik Olofsson light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Olofsson stats and insights

In two of 30 games this season, Olofsson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.

Olofsson has zero points on the power play.

Olofsson averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are allowing 93 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.9 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 8:52 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:21 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:43 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 10:48 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 11:21 Home W 6-5 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:00 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:04 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 8:53 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:51 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.