Denver vs. Saint Mary's (CA) December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Pioneers (1-6) will face the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Denver vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Denver Players to Watch
- Emma Smith: 14.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jojo Jones: 13.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makayla Minett: 7.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Emily Counsel: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Angelina Robles: 5.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Ali Bamberger: 8.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Tayla Dalton: 9.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso: 11.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hannah Rapp: 8.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Leia Hanafin: 3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
