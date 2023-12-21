Thursday's game between the Saint Mary's Gaels (5-7) and Denver Pioneers (3-7) squaring off at Magness Arena has a projected final score of 62-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Mary's (CA), so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Pioneers won their most recent game 81-59 against Colorado Christian on Tuesday.

Denver vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado

Denver vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 62, Denver 61

Denver Schedule Analysis

The Pioneers beat the No. 265-ranked (according to our computer rankings) North Alabama Lions, 67-51, on November 10, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Denver has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Pioneers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most losses.

Denver 2023-24 Best Wins

67-51 on the road over North Alabama (No. 265) on November 10

74-52 at home over Stetson (No. 306) on December 9

Denver Leaders

Emma Smith: 12.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (16-for-66)

12.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (16-for-66) Jojo Jones: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.3 FG%, 22.0 3PT% (11-for-50)

11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.3 FG%, 22.0 3PT% (11-for-50) Makayla Minett: 7.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.6 FG%

7.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.6 FG% Emily Counsel: 12.3 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (27-for-65)

12.3 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (27-for-65) Angelina Robles: 6.8 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)

Denver Performance Insights

The Pioneers' -21 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 61.7 points per game (257th in college basketball) while giving up 63.8 per contest (180th in college basketball).

The Pioneers are scoring 66.6 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 56.8 points per contest.

Defensively Denver has been worse at home this season, surrendering 64.2 points per game, compared to 63.4 when playing on the road.

