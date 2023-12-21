The Colorado Buffaloes (8-2) are heavy, 22.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at CU Events Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5.

Colorado vs. Utah Tech Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: CU Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado -22.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado Betting Records & Stats

In seven of nine games this season, Colorado and its opponents have scored more than 147.5 points.

The average point total in Colorado's contests this year is 153.8, 6.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Buffaloes have a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Colorado has covered the spread more often than Utah Tech this year, recording an ATS record of 6-3-0, as opposed to the 5-5-0 mark of Utah Tech.

Colorado vs. Utah Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado 7 77.8% 85.0 154.2 68.8 141.8 148.7 Utah Tech 2 20% 69.2 154.2 73.0 141.8 143.5

Additional Colorado Insights & Trends

The 85.0 points per game the Buffaloes average are 12.0 more points than the Trailblazers allow (73.0).

Colorado has a 6-2 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when putting up more than 73.0 points.

Colorado vs. Utah Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado 6-3-0 1-0 6-3-0 Utah Tech 5-5-0 0-0 4-6-0

Colorado vs. Utah Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado Utah Tech 13-5 Home Record 9-5 2-9 Away Record 3-13 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.3 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

