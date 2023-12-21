The Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) will face the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This matchup is available on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado Players to Watch

KJ Simpson: 19.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Tristan da Silva: 15.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK J'Vonne Hadley: 9.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 7.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Cody Williams: 14.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Utah Tech Players to Watch

Tanner Christensen: 12.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Beon Riley: 12.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaylen Searles: 10.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Noa Gonsalves: 9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Aric Demings: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Colorado vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison

Colorado Rank Colorado AVG Utah Tech AVG Utah Tech Rank 33rd 83.8 Points Scored 70.3 271st 146th 69.6 Points Allowed 72.6 216th 99th 35.1 Rebounds 31.9 237th 169th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 7.5 297th 218th 7.0 3pt Made 6.6 255th 19th 17.8 Assists 12.0 264th 277th 13.3 Turnovers 15.3 350th

