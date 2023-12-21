The Colorado Buffaloes (9-1) will try to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at CU Events Center. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Bears score 7.5 more points per game (71.3) than the Buffaloes allow their opponents to score (63.8).

Northern Colorado is 4-0 when it scores more than 63.8 points.

Colorado has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.3 points.

The Buffaloes score 23.3 more points per game (84.6) than the Bears allow (61.3).

Colorado has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 61.3 points.

Northern Colorado has a 4-4 record when giving up fewer than 84.6 points.

This season the Buffaloes are shooting 48.9% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Bears give up.

The Bears' 43.4 shooting percentage from the field is 2.5 higher than the Buffaloes have given up.

Colorado Leaders

Jaylyn Sherrod: 12.7 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 48.3 FG%

12.7 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 48.3 FG% Aaronette Vonleh: 15.3 PTS, 66 FG%

15.3 PTS, 66 FG% Frida Formann: 15.9 PTS, 2 STL, 49.5 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (35-for-72)

15.9 PTS, 2 STL, 49.5 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (35-for-72) Quay Miller: 10.4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)

10.4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44) Kindyll Wetta: 6.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado Schedule