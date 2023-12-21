The Colorado Buffaloes (8-2) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at CU Events Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Colorado Stats Insights

This season, the Buffaloes have a 52.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.1% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Trailblazers' opponents have hit.

Colorado is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.

The Trailblazers are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Buffaloes sit at 114th.

The Buffaloes put up 12.0 more points per game (85.0) than the Trailblazers give up (73.0).

When Colorado totals more than 73.0 points, it is 7-1.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado posted 71.3 points per game last year at home, which was 5.9 more points than it averaged on the road (65.4).

When playing at home, the Buffaloes gave up 8.3 fewer points per game (63.2) than on the road (71.5).

At home, Colorado drained 0.2 more threes per game (6.3) than when playing on the road (6.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (32.8%) compared to on the road (30.2%).

