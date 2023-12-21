How to Watch Colorado vs. Utah Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:20 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (8-2) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at CU Events Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Colorado vs. Utah Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Colorado Stats Insights
- This season, the Buffaloes have a 52.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.1% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Trailblazers' opponents have hit.
- Colorado is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.
- The Trailblazers are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Buffaloes sit at 114th.
- The Buffaloes put up 12.0 more points per game (85.0) than the Trailblazers give up (73.0).
- When Colorado totals more than 73.0 points, it is 7-1.
Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Colorado posted 71.3 points per game last year at home, which was 5.9 more points than it averaged on the road (65.4).
- When playing at home, the Buffaloes gave up 8.3 fewer points per game (63.2) than on the road (71.5).
- At home, Colorado drained 0.2 more threes per game (6.3) than when playing on the road (6.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (32.8%) compared to on the road (30.2%).
Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Pepperdine
|W 91-66
|CU Events Center
|12/10/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 90-63
|Barclays Center
|12/15/2023
|Northern Colorado
|W 90-68
|CU Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Utah Tech
|-
|CU Events Center
|12/29/2023
|Washington
|-
|CU Events Center
|12/31/2023
|Washington State
|-
|CU Events Center
