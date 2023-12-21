Thursday's contest between the Colorado Buffaloes (8-2) and the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-6) at CU Events Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-63 and heavily favors Colorado to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the game.

Colorado vs. Utah Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: CU Events Center

Colorado vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 85, Utah Tech 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado vs. Utah Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado (-21.7)

Colorado (-21.7) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

Colorado's record against the spread this season is 6-3-0, and Utah Tech's is 5-5-0. The Buffaloes are 6-3-0 and the Trailblazers are 4-6-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes are outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game with a +162 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.0 points per game (23rd in college basketball) and give up 68.8 per contest (132nd in college basketball).

The 38.2 rebounds per game Colorado averages rank 117th in college basketball, and are 10.3 more than the 27.9 its opponents record per contest.

Colorado makes 7.2 three-pointers per game (204th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8. It shoots 39.8% from deep while its opponents hit 32.2% from long range.

The Buffaloes average 107.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (15th in college basketball), and allow 86.8 points per 100 possessions (105th in college basketball).

Colorado has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (283rd in college basketball play) while forcing 13.3 (93rd in college basketball).

