Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest at CU Events Center has the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes (9-1) squaring off against the Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 84-56 win, as our model heavily favors Colorado.
The Buffaloes are coming off of a 95-74 win over UT Arlington in their last game on Tuesday.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado 84, Northern Colorado 56
Other Pac-12 Predictions
Colorado Schedule Analysis
- The Buffaloes' signature win this season came in a 92-78 victory against the No. 7 LSU Tigers on November 6.
- The Buffaloes have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.
- Colorado has three wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Buffaloes are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most victories.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins
- 92-78 over LSU (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 6
- 86-75 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 62) on November 12
- 77-60 over Cincinnati (No. 89) on November 23
- 84-69 on the road over SMU (No. 115) on November 18
- 96-53 over Kentucky (No. 142) on November 24
Colorado Leaders
- Jaylyn Sherrod: 12.7 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 48.3 FG%
- Aaronette Vonleh: 15.3 PTS, 66.0 FG%
- Frida Formann: 15.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 49.5 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (35-for-72)
- Quay Miller: 10.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)
- Kindyll Wetta: 6.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
Colorado Performance Insights
- The Buffaloes are outscoring opponents by 20.8 points per game with a +208 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.6 points per game (14th in college basketball) and give up 63.8 per outing (180th in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.