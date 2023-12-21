Thursday's contest at CU Events Center has the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes (9-1) squaring off against the Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 84-56 win, as our model heavily favors Colorado.

The Buffaloes are coming off of a 95-74 win over UT Arlington in their last game on Tuesday.

Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Pac-12

Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 84, Northern Colorado 56

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes' signature win this season came in a 92-78 victory against the No. 7 LSU Tigers on November 6.

The Buffaloes have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

Colorado has three wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Buffaloes are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most victories.

Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins

92-78 over LSU (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 6

86-75 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 62) on November 12

77-60 over Cincinnati (No. 89) on November 23

84-69 on the road over SMU (No. 115) on November 18

96-53 over Kentucky (No. 142) on November 24

Colorado Leaders

Jaylyn Sherrod: 12.7 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 48.3 FG%

12.7 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 48.3 FG% Aaronette Vonleh: 15.3 PTS, 66.0 FG%

15.3 PTS, 66.0 FG% Frida Formann: 15.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 49.5 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (35-for-72)

15.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 49.5 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (35-for-72) Quay Miller: 10.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)

10.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44) Kindyll Wetta: 6.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes are outscoring opponents by 20.8 points per game with a +208 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.6 points per game (14th in college basketball) and give up 63.8 per outing (180th in college basketball).

