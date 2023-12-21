You should watch Nathan MacKinnon and Tim Stutzle in particular on Thursday, when the Colorado Avalanche face the Ottawa Senators at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Avalanche vs. Senators Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche Players to Watch

MacKinnon has been a major player for Colorado this season, collecting 48 points in 32 games.

Mikko Rantanen has picked up 40 points (1.3 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 25 assists.

Cale Makar has scored eight goals and added 29 assists in 27 games for Colorado.

Ivan Prosvetov's record is 4-3-1. He has conceded 22 goals (2.8 goals against average) and racked up 213 saves with a .906% save percentage (25th in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Senators Players to Watch

Stuetzle's six goals and 24 assists in 27 contests give him 30 points on the season.

Claude Giroux is a top contributor for Ottawa, with 24 total points this season. In 27 games, he has scored nine goals and provided 15 assists.

This season, Drake Batherson has scored 10 goals and contributed 13 assists for Ottawa, giving him a point total of 23.

In the crease, Anton Forsberg has a 5-6-0 record this season, with an .876 save percentage (64th in the league). In 11 games, he has 234 saves, and has conceded 33 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Senators Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 4th 3.56 Goals Scored 3.33 11th 12th 3.06 Goals Allowed 3.44 26th 9th 32.3 Shots 32.1 10th 8th 29.1 Shots Allowed 30.2 15th 15th 21.67% Power Play % 18.35% 20th 6th 83.78% Penalty Kill % 73.03% 29th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.