Avalanche vs. Senators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 21
The Ottawa Senators (11-16) will try to halt a five-game losing streak when they square off against the Colorado Avalanche (19-11-2) on the road on Thursday, December 21 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and ESPN+.
In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have registered a 4-5-1 record after totaling 32 total goals (seven power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 22.6%). Their opponents have scored a combined 32 goals in those games.
Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to bring home the win in Thursday's hockey game.
Avalanche vs. Senators Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Avalanche 4, Senators 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-185)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Senators Additional Info
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche (19-11-2 overall) have a 1-2-3 record in matchups that have required overtime.
- Colorado is 3-3-1 (seven points) in its seven games decided by one goal.
- In the two games this season the Avalanche registered only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).
- Colorado has lost all five games this season when it scored two goals.
- The Avalanche have scored at least three goals 22 times, and are 18-2-2 in those games (to register 38 points).
- In the 15 games when Colorado has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 26 points after finishing 13-2-0.
- When it has outshot opponents, Colorado is 12-7-0 (24 points).
- The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents 11 times, and went 6-4-1 (13 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Senators AVG
|Senators Rank
|4th
|3.56
|Goals Scored
|3.33
|12th
|12th
|3.06
|Goals Allowed
|3.44
|26th
|9th
|32.3
|Shots
|32.1
|10th
|8th
|29.1
|Shots Allowed
|30.2
|15th
|15th
|21.67%
|Power Play %
|18.35%
|20th
|6th
|83.78%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.03%
|29th
Avalanche vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
