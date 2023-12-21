The SMU Mustangs (5-5) square off against the Air Force Falcons (7-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Air Force Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Air Force vs. SMU Scoring Comparison

The Falcons' 63.1 points per game are only 4.3 fewer points than the 67.4 the Mustangs give up.

Air Force has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.

SMU has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.1 points.

The Mustangs record seven more points per game (72.7) than the Falcons give up (65.7).

SMU has a 5-4 record when scoring more than 65.7 points.

When Air Force gives up fewer than 72.7 points, it is 7-2.

This season the Mustangs are shooting 45.7% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Falcons give up.

The Falcons' 37 shooting percentage is 2.6 lower than the Mustangs have conceded.

Air Force Leaders

Madison Smith: 13.9 PTS, 3 STL, 42.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

13.9 PTS, 3 STL, 42.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Milahnie Perry: 15.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

15.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Jayda McNabb: 5.9 PTS, 2 STL, 32.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

5.9 PTS, 2 STL, 32.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Taylor Britt: 4 PTS, 2.9 STL, 31.3 FG%, 10.3 3PT% (3-for-29)

4 PTS, 2.9 STL, 31.3 FG%, 10.3 3PT% (3-for-29) Keelie O'Hollaren: 10.4 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (24-for-69)

