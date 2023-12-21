The Air Force Falcons (7-2) will meet the Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via MW Network.

Air Force vs. Northern Colorado Game Information

Air Force Players to Watch

  • Ethan Taylor: 18.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Beau Becker: 14.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Kellan Boylan: 8.2 PTS, 7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 1 BLK
  • Jeffrey Mills: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Chase Beasley: 4.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

  • Saint Thomas: 16.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dejour Reaves: 15.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Brock Wisne: 12.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Riley Abercrombie: 9.1 PTS, 5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zack Bloch: 4.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Air Force vs. Northern Colorado Stat Comparison

Air Force Rank Air Force AVG Northern Colorado AVG Northern Colorado Rank
314th 67.8 Points Scored 74.5 181st
14th 60.9 Points Allowed 72.3 207th
259th 31.4 Rebounds 35 107th
347th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 9 190th
135th 8 3pt Made 8.8 74th
88th 15.1 Assists 12.9 209th
99th 10.7 Turnovers 12.3 214th

