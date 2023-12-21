Thursday's game between the SMU Mustangs (5-5) and the Air Force Falcons (7-5) at Moody Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored SMU squad coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Falcons dropped their last game 70-54 against Clemson on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Air Force vs. SMU Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Air Force vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 72, Air Force 62

Other MWC Predictions

Air Force Schedule Analysis

The Falcons took down the No. 146-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Hawaii Rainbow Wahine, 54-51, on November 24, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Air Force has two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Air Force 2023-24 Best Wins

54-51 on the road over Hawaii (No. 146) on November 24

68-60 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 229) on December 9

65-63 at home over Denver (No. 261) on November 6

70-58 at home over Weber State (No. 269) on December 16

83-61 at home over Army (No. 350) on November 17

Air Force Leaders

Madison Smith: 13.9 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

13.9 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Milahnie Perry: 15.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

15.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Jayda McNabb: 5.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

5.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Taylor Britt: 4.0 PTS, 2.9 STL, 31.3 FG%, 10.3 3PT% (3-for-29)

4.0 PTS, 2.9 STL, 31.3 FG%, 10.3 3PT% (3-for-29) Keelie O'Hollaren: 10.4 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (24-for-69)

Air Force Performance Insights

The Falcons have been outscored by 2.6 points per game (posting 63.1 points per game, 236th in college basketball, while giving up 65.7 per contest, 221st in college basketball) and have a -31 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.