Air Force vs. SMU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game between the SMU Mustangs (5-5) and the Air Force Falcons (7-5) at Moody Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored SMU squad coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.
The Falcons dropped their last game 70-54 against Clemson on Tuesday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Air Force vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Air Force vs. SMU Score Prediction
- Prediction: SMU 72, Air Force 62
Other MWC Predictions
Air Force Schedule Analysis
- The Falcons took down the No. 146-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Hawaii Rainbow Wahine, 54-51, on November 24, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- Air Force has two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Air Force 2023-24 Best Wins
- 54-51 on the road over Hawaii (No. 146) on November 24
- 68-60 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 229) on December 9
- 65-63 at home over Denver (No. 261) on November 6
- 70-58 at home over Weber State (No. 269) on December 16
- 83-61 at home over Army (No. 350) on November 17
Air Force Leaders
- Madison Smith: 13.9 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)
- Milahnie Perry: 15.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.9 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
- Jayda McNabb: 5.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Taylor Britt: 4.0 PTS, 2.9 STL, 31.3 FG%, 10.3 3PT% (3-for-29)
- Keelie O'Hollaren: 10.4 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (24-for-69)
Air Force Performance Insights
- The Falcons have been outscored by 2.6 points per game (posting 63.1 points per game, 236th in college basketball, while giving up 65.7 per contest, 221st in college basketball) and have a -31 scoring differential.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.