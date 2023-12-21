The Northern Colorado Bears (4-6) will look to break a four-game road skid when taking on the Air Force Falcons (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Clune Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Air Force vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • TV: Altitude Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MWC Games

Air Force Stats Insights

  • The Falcons are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Bears allow to opponents.
  • Air Force is 5-2 when it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Falcons are the 324th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 173rd.
  • The 68.3 points per game the Falcons average are 8.6 fewer points than the Bears give up (76.9).
  • Air Force is 3-0 when scoring more than 76.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Air Force Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Air Force is averaging 2.5 fewer points per game (66.8) than it is in road games (69.3).
  • The Falcons are ceding 62.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 61.8.
  • In home games, Air Force is draining 0.9 more threes per game (8.7) than on the road (7.8). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to in away games (34.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Air Force Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Portland W 80-58 Chiles Center
12/9/2023 Eastern Washington L 73-68 Clune Arena
12/16/2023 UT Arlington L 76-73 Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 Northern Colorado - Clune Arena
1/2/2024 Utah State - Clune Arena
1/9/2024 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.