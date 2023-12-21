The Northern Colorado Bears (4-6) will look to break a four-game road skid when taking on the Air Force Falcons (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Clune Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Air Force vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

Altitude Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MWC Games

Air Force Stats Insights

The Falcons are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Bears allow to opponents.

Air Force is 5-2 when it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

The Falcons are the 324th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 173rd.

The 68.3 points per game the Falcons average are 8.6 fewer points than the Bears give up (76.9).

Air Force is 3-0 when scoring more than 76.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Air Force Home & Away Comparison

At home, Air Force is averaging 2.5 fewer points per game (66.8) than it is in road games (69.3).

The Falcons are ceding 62.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 61.8.

In home games, Air Force is draining 0.9 more threes per game (8.7) than on the road (7.8). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to in away games (34.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Air Force Upcoming Schedule