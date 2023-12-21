How to Watch Air Force vs. Northern Colorado on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Colorado Bears (4-6) will look to break a four-game road skid when taking on the Air Force Falcons (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Clune Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Air Force vs. Northern Colorado Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports
Air Force Stats Insights
- The Falcons are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Bears allow to opponents.
- Air Force is 5-2 when it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
- The Falcons are the 324th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 173rd.
- The 68.3 points per game the Falcons average are 8.6 fewer points than the Bears give up (76.9).
- Air Force is 3-0 when scoring more than 76.9 points.
Air Force Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Air Force is averaging 2.5 fewer points per game (66.8) than it is in road games (69.3).
- The Falcons are ceding 62.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 61.8.
- In home games, Air Force is draining 0.9 more threes per game (8.7) than on the road (7.8). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to in away games (34.1%).
Air Force Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Portland
|W 80-58
|Chiles Center
|12/9/2023
|Eastern Washington
|L 73-68
|Clune Arena
|12/16/2023
|UT Arlington
|L 76-73
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|Northern Colorado
|-
|Clune Arena
|1/2/2024
|Utah State
|-
|Clune Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Nevada
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
