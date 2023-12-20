Reggie Jackson and his Denver Nuggets teammates will match up versus the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Jackson, in his most recent game (December 18 win against the Mavericks), posted 20 points and four assists.

With prop bets in place for Jackson, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Reggie Jackson Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 13.6 15.0 Rebounds -- 2.2 1.6 Assists 3.5 4.5 4.6 PRA -- 20.3 21.2 PR -- 15.8 16.6 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.0



Reggie Jackson Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 12.2% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.0 per contest.

Jackson is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Jackson's opponents, the Raptors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 100.1 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.

The Raptors give up 114.2 points per contest, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

The Raptors are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 43.5 rebounds per game.

The Raptors are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.8 assists per game.

The Raptors give up 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Reggie Jackson vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 23 13 3 5 3 0 0 12/27/2022 31 20 1 3 2 0 0

