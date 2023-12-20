The Denver Nuggets' (18-10) injury report has three players listed as they ready for a Wednesday, December 20 matchup with the Toronto Raptors (11-15) at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET.

The Nuggets' last outing on Monday ended in a 130-104 win against the Mavericks. In the Nuggets' win, Jamal Murray led the way with 22 points (adding four rebounds and two assists).

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee Jamal Murray PG Questionable Ankle 18.3 3.2 5.7 Aaron Gordon PF Questionable Heel 13.3 7.1 3.7

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)

Nuggets vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and ALT

