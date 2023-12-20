The Colorado State Rams (7-0) will play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Colorado State vs. Mississippi State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Colorado State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado State Players to Watch

McKenna Hofschild: 20.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 8.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 8.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Hannah Ronsiek: 9.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK Cali Clark: 5.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

5.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Sydney Mech: 6.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

6.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK Kendyll Kinzer: 6.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Hofschild: 20.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 8.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 8.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ronsiek: 9.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK Clark: 5.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

5.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Mech: 6.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

6.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK Kinzer: 6.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.