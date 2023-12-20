Big Sky Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's college basketball schedule includes two games featuring Big Sky teams on the court. Among those contests is the Montana Grizzlies squaring off against the San Diego Toreros.
Big Sky Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Montana Grizzlies at San Diego Toreros
|5:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Portland Pilots at Portland State Vikings
|5:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
