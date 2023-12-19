How to Watch the Super Lig: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Tuesday, December 19
The Super Lig slate today is not one to miss. The outings include Sivasspor taking on Istanbul Basaksehir at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.
There is live coverage available for all the action in Super Lig today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Super Lig Streaming Live Today
Watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Sivasspor
Sivasspor makes the trip to match up with Istanbul Basaksehir at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: Istanbul Basaksehir (+120)
- Underdog: Sivasspor (+225)
- Draw: (+240)
Watch Istanbulspor AS vs Trabzonspor
Trabzonspor makes the trip to take on Istanbulspor AS at Esenyurt Necmi Kadioglu Stadium.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Trabzonspor (-190)
- Underdog: Istanbulspor AS (+500)
- Draw: (+340)
Watch Gaziantep FK vs Adana Demirspor
Adana Demirspor is on the road to match up with Gaziantep FK at Gaziantep Stadium in Gaziantep.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Adana Demirspor (+145)
- Underdog: Gaziantep FK (+170)
- Draw: (+270)
