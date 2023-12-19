Pac-12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:22 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The SE Louisiana Lions and the Oregon State Beavers take the court in one of two games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature Pac-12 squads.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Oregon Ducks at Utah Tech Trailblazers
|4:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|SE Louisiana Lions vs. Oregon State Beavers
|12:30 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|-
Follow Pac-12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.