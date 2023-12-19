Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mesa County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Mesa County, Colorado today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mesa County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ouray High School at Caprock Academy High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fruita Monument High School at Eagle Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Gypsum, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palisade High School at Coal Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: New Castle, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.