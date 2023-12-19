Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Larimer County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Larimer County, Colorado? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Larimer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fossil Ridge High School at Loveland High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Loveland, CO
- Conference: Front Range
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poudre High School at Standley Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Westminster, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dawson School at Front Range Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Timnath High School at Windsor Charter Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Windsor, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
