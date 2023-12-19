Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Larimer County, Colorado? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Larimer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fossil Ridge High School at Loveland High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 19

6:30 PM MT on December 19 Location: Loveland, CO

Loveland, CO Conference: Front Range

Front Range How to Stream: Watch Here

Poudre High School at Standley Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19

7:00 PM MT on December 19 Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Dawson School at Front Range Baptist Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19

7:30 PM MT on December 19 Location: Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Timnath High School at Windsor Charter Academy