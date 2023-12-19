High school basketball competition in Jefferson County, Colorado is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Arvada High School at STEM School Highlands Ranch

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 19

6:30 PM MT on December 19 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheat Ridge High School at Ponderosa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19

7:00 PM MT on December 19 Location: Parker, CO

Parker, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Boulder High School at Arvada West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19

7:00 PM MT on December 19 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Abraham Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19

7:00 PM MT on December 19 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

West Grand High School at Clear Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19

7:00 PM MT on December 19 Location: Evergreen, CO

Evergreen, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Rangeview High School at Ralston Valley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19

7:30 PM MT on December 19 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Gateway High School at Bear Creek High School