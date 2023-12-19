Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Jefferson County, Colorado is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arvada High School at STEM School Highlands Ranch
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheat Ridge High School at Ponderosa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boulder High School at Arvada West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Abraham Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Grand High School at Clear Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Evergreen, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rangeview High School at Ralston Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gateway High School at Bear Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.