If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in El Paso County, Colorado, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Peyton High School at Simla High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 19

5:00 PM MT on December 19 Location: Simla, CO

Simla, CO Conference: Black Forest

Black Forest How to Stream: Watch Here

Air Academy High School at Castle View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19

7:00 PM MT on December 19 Location: Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Ellicott High School at James Irwin Charter School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19

7:00 PM MT on December 19 Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Conference: Tri-Peaks

Tri-Peaks How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Pikes Peak Christian High School