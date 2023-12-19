Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broomfield County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Broomfield County, Colorado, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Broomfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jefferson Academy at Colorado Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 19
- Location: Denver, CO
- Conference: Metropolitan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
