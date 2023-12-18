Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pueblo County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Pueblo County, Colorado, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Pueblo County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sand Creek High School at Pueblo County High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 18
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Creek High School at Pueblo West High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 18
- Location: Pueblo West, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mitchell High School at Pueblo East High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 18
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Golden High School at Pueblo East High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 18
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
