When the Denver Nuggets (17-10) and Dallas Mavericks (16-9) play at Ball Arena on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, Michael Porter Jr. will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, BSSW

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets lost their most recent game to the Thunder, 118-117, on Saturday. Nikola Jokic starred with 24 points, plus six rebounds and 12 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 24 6 12 2 0 1 Michael Porter Jr. 20 11 0 0 0 4 Aaron Gordon 16 9 5 2 0 0

Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic posts 27.0 points, 12.4 boards and 9.5 assists per game, making 54.1% of shots from the floor and 30.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Porter posts 16.8 points, 8.0 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Aaron Gordon puts up 13.0 points, 7.2 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 50.0% from the field.

Reggie Jackson puts up 13.4 points, 2.3 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Christian Braun's numbers for the season are 8.9 points, 1.8 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 21.3 9.6 9.7 1.1 0.7 0.7 Michael Porter Jr. 15.7 8.6 1.8 0.5 0.6 2.4 Reggie Jackson 16.5 2.0 5.5 0.6 0.1 2.2 Jamal Murray 12.0 2.3 2.6 0.5 0.4 1.5 Aaron Gordon 8.9 5.0 2.2 0.5 0.2 0.2

