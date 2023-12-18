The Dallas Mavericks (16-9) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (17-10) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -7.5 238.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's 27 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 238.5 points seven times.

The average total in Denver's games this season is 225.5, 13.0 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets are 11-16-0 against the spread this season.

Denver has entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 15, or 65.2%, of those games.

Denver has a record of 6-1 when it's favored by -275 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 73.3% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 7 25.9% 114.7 234.6 110.8 227.9 224.8 Mavericks 15 60% 119.9 234.6 117.1 227.9 233.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have gone 6-4 over their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Six of Nuggets' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered six times in 12 opportunities at home, and it has covered five times in 15 opportunities in road games.

The Nuggets average 114.7 points per game, only 2.4 fewer points than the 117.1 the Mavericks give up.

Denver has a 9-2 record against the spread and a 10-1 record overall when putting up more than 117.1 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Nuggets and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 11-16 3-4 12-15 Mavericks 14-11 0-0 18-7

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Nuggets Mavericks 114.7 Points Scored (PG) 119.9 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 9-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-7 10-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 15-5 110.8 Points Allowed (PG) 117.1 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 9-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-2 14-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.