Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in El Paso County, Colorado today, we've got you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sand Creek High School at Pueblo County High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 18
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Creek High School at Pueblo West High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 18
- Location: Pueblo West, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mitchell High School at Pueblo East High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 18
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheyenne Mountain High School at Golden High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 18
- Location: Golden, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.