The Seattle Seahawks (6-7) take a four-game losing streak into a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lumen Field.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Seahawks

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN

Eagles vs. Seahawks Insights

The Eagles rack up 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.5 per contest the Seahawks allow.

Seattle scores 21.5 points per game, 3.2 fewer than Philadelphia surrenders (24.7).

The Eagles average 358.8 yards per game, only 8.2 fewer than the 367 the Seahawks give up per matchup.

Seattle racks up 29 fewer yards per game (324.9) than Philadelphia gives up (353.9).

The Eagles rush for 124.5 yards per game, just 1.1 more yards than the 123.4 the Seahawks allow per outing.

This year Seattle averages 92 yards per game on the ground, two fewer yards than Philadelphia allows (94).

The Eagles have turned the ball over 19 times this season, two more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (17).

Seattle has turned the ball over 16 times this season, one more turnover than Philadelphia has forced (15).

Eagles Away Performance

The Eagles score fewer points away from home (22.7 per game) than they do overall (26.3), but also concede fewer away from home (20.9 per game) than overall (24.7).

The Eagles accumulate 351.6 yards per game away from home (7.2 fewer than overall), and give up 321.6 away from home (32.3 fewer than overall).

On the road, the Eagles pick up fewer rushing yards (116.6 per game) than they do overall (124.5). But they also concede fewer rushing yards in away games (92.9) than overall (94).

On the road, the Eagles convert more third downs (52.1%) than they do overall (47.7%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in away games (44.2%) than overall (48.1%).

Eagles Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 Buffalo W 37-34 CBS 12/3/2023 San Francisco L 42-19 FOX 12/10/2023 at Dallas L 33-13 NBC 12/18/2023 at Seattle - ABC/ESPN 12/25/2023 New York - FOX 12/31/2023 Arizona - FOX 1/7/2024 at New York - -

Seahawks Home Performance

The Seahawks score 22.7 points per game at home (1.2 more than overall) and allow 24 at home (0.5 fewer than overall).

The Seahawks accumulate more yards at home (332.3 per game) than they do overall (324.9), and concede fewer at home (361.8 per game) than overall (367).

Seattle picks up fewer passing yards at home (221 per game) than it does overall (232.9), and gives up more (252.7 per game) than overall (243.6).

The Seahawks pick up more rushing yards at home (111.3 per game) than they do overall (92), and give up fewer at home (109.2 per game) than overall (123.4).

The Seahawks convert fewer third downs at home (31.9%) than they do overall (33.3%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (47.8%) than overall (45.8%).

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/23/2023 San Francisco L 31-13 NBC 11/30/2023 at Dallas L 41-35 Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 at San Francisco L 28-16 FOX 12/18/2023 Philadelphia - ABC/ESPN 12/24/2023 at Tennessee - CBS 12/31/2023 Pittsburgh - FOX 1/7/2024 at Arizona - -

