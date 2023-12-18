If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Douglas County, Colorado today, we've got you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Thunder Ridge High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 17

12:00 AM MT on December 17 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Legend High School at Chatfield Senior High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 18

1:00 PM MT on December 18 Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Grandview High School at Valor Christian High School