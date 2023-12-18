High school basketball competition in Arapahoe County, Colorado is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Legend High School at Chatfield Senior High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 18

1:00 PM MT on December 18 Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Deer Trail High School at Flagler High School