Valeri Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche will play on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. Looking to bet on Nichushkin's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

Nichushkin has averaged 19:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

Nichushkin has scored a goal in a game 10 times this year over 28 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Nichushkin has a point in 19 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Nichushkin has an assist in 12 of 28 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Nichushkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

Nichushkin has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 115 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-51).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 28 Games 4 26 Points 5 12 Goals 1 14 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.