On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Valeri Nichushkin going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)

Nichushkin stats and insights

In 10 of 28 games this season, Nichushkin has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Nichushkin has accumulated six goals and one assist.

Nichushkin's shooting percentage is 14.1%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 115 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Nichushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Jets 1 0 1 27:21 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 22:30 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 2 0 2 25:50 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:58 Home L 5-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:35 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 27:28 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 25:00 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 23:58 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:55 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 27:21 Away W 3-2

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

