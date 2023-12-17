Will Valeri Nichushkin Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 17?
On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Valeri Nichushkin going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)
Nichushkin stats and insights
- In 10 of 28 games this season, Nichushkin has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Nichushkin has accumulated six goals and one assist.
- Nichushkin's shooting percentage is 14.1%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 115 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.
Nichushkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|27:21
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|2
|2
|0
|22:30
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|25:50
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:58
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:35
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|27:28
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|25:00
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|23:58
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|24:55
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|27:21
|Away
|W 3-2
Avalanche vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
