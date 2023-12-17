Seeking an updated view of the Summit and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

1. South Dakota State

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 21-6

6-4 | 21-6 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 83-58 vs Gonzaga

Next Game

Opponent: @ Creighton

@ Creighton Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: FloHoops

2. South Dakota

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 23-5

9-3 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank: 99th

99th Last Game: W 80-74 vs UT Martin

Next Game

Opponent: Bradley

Bradley Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

3. Oral Roberts

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 16-9

6-3 | 16-9 Overall Rank: 148th

148th Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: W 94-67 vs USAO

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kansas State

@ Kansas State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. North Dakota State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 14-13

4-6 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 173rd

173rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 89-59 vs Iowa State

Next Game

Opponent: Central Michigan

Central Michigan Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

5. St. Thomas

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 11-17

6-6 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 220th

220th Strength of Schedule Rank: 115th

115th Last Game: W 82-49 vs Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Next Game

Opponent: North Dakota

North Dakota Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

6. UMKC

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 12-17

6-5 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 232nd

232nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 298th

298th Last Game: W 57-52 vs Alabama A&M

Next Game

Opponent: Kansas Christian

Kansas Christian Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7. Denver

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 8-20

2-7 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 260th

260th Strength of Schedule Rank: 233rd

233rd Last Game: L 72-46 vs Texas State

Next Game

Opponent: Colorado Christian

Colorado Christian Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8. North Dakota

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-24

3-7 | 2-24 Overall Rank: 297th

297th Strength of Schedule Rank: 145th

145th Last Game: L 75-68 vs Mayville State

Next Game

Opponent: Drake

Drake Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

9. Omaha

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-25

3-6 | 2-25 Overall Rank: 325th

325th Strength of Schedule Rank: 271st

271st Last Game: W 92-70 vs Peru State

Next Game