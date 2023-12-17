Who’s the Best Team in the Summit League? See our Weekly Summit League Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Summit League, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.
Summit League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. South Dakota State
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-9
- Overall Rank: 138th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 63rd
- Last Game: W 94-62 vs Mayville State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wyoming
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
2. Oral Roberts
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 17-9
- Overall Rank: 156th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: L 81-60 vs Oklahoma State
Next Game
- Opponent: John Brown
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
3. Denver
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-9
- Overall Rank: 175th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 198th
- Last Game: L 90-74 vs BYU
Next Game
- Opponent: Adams State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
4. St. Thomas
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 19-9
- Overall Rank: 177th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 301st
- Last Game: W 85-66 vs Crown (MN)
Next Game
- Opponent: Wisconsin-River Falls
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
5. North Dakota State
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 219th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st
- Last Game: L 75-65 vs Illinois State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Southern Illinois
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. UMKC
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 238th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 150th
- Last Game: L 79-69 vs Bowling Green
Next Game
- Opponent: @ East Tennessee State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. North Dakota
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 263rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 350th
- Last Game: W 79-62 vs Utah Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Nebraska
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: B1G+
8. Omaha
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 7-20
- Overall Rank: 267th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 215th
- Last Game: W 88-80 vs Stetson
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cal Poly
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. South Dakota
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 268th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 318th
- Last Game: L 121-78 vs UC Irvine
Next Game
- Opponent: @ CSU Bakersfield
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
