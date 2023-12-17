Will Sam Malinski find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche play the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Sam Malinski score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Malinski stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Malinski scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

Malinski has no points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 115 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

