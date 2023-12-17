Want to know which basketball team is on top of the MWC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Colorado State

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 29-1

10-1 | 29-1 Odds to Win MWC: +225

+225 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 86-54 vs Colorado State-Pueblo

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Loyola Marymount

@ Loyola Marymount Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Utah State

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 24-5

11-1 | 24-5 Odds to Win MWC: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank: 62nd

62nd Last Game: W 54-53 vs San Francisco

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: MW Network

3. New Mexico

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 25-5

10-1 | 25-5 Odds to Win MWC: +225

+225 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th

144th Last Game: W 73-72 vs New Mexico State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UC Irvine

UC Irvine Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: MW Network

4. San Diego State

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 20-9

8-2 | 20-9 Odds to Win MWC: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: W 63-62 vs UC Irvine

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Katherine

Saint Katherine Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: MW Network

5. Nevada

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 20-9

8-1 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank: 219th

219th Last Game: W 72-55 vs Weber State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Hawaii

@ Hawaii Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

6. Boise State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 17-13

8-3 | 17-13 Odds to Win MWC: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank: 34th

34th Last Game: W 88-65 vs CSU Fullerton

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Washington State

@ Washington State Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

11:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. UNLV

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 14-14

4-5 | 14-14 Odds to Win MWC: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank: 51st

51st Last Game: L 69-67 vs Saint Mary's (CA)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Hofstra

Hofstra Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: MW Network

8. San Jose State

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 9-21

6-6 | 9-21 Odds to Win MWC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 150th

150th Strength of Schedule Rank: 264th

264th Last Game: L 86-75 vs Montana

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Santa Clara

Santa Clara Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Stadium (Watch on Fubo)

9. Fresno State

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 9-21

6-4 | 9-21 Odds to Win MWC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 186th

186th Strength of Schedule Rank: 252nd

252nd Last Game: W 61-58 vs CSU Bakersfield

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Portland State

Portland State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: MW Network

10. Wyoming

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 7-21

6-4 | 7-21 Odds to Win MWC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 189th

189th Strength of Schedule Rank: 194th

194th Last Game: L 84-71 vs Weber State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: South Dakota State

South Dakota State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

11. Air Force

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 10-20

7-4 | 10-20 Odds to Win MWC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 204th

204th Strength of Schedule Rank: 351st

351st Last Game: L 76-73 vs UT Arlington

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game