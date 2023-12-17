Can we count on Joel Kiviranta lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche play the San Jose Sharks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Kiviranta stats and insights

In two of 15 games this season, Kiviranta has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Kiviranta has no points on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 115 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Kiviranta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:59 Away L 6-2 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:55 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 1 1 0 7:44 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:46 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:48 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:02 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:36 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:58 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 3-2

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

