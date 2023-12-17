Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eagle County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Eagle County, Colorado today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Eagle County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rifle High School at Basalt High School
- Game Time: 10:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Basalt, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
