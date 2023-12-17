The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks is set for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Ben Meyers score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ben Meyers score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Meyers 2022-23 stats and insights

Meyers scored in three of 39 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He took four shots in two games against the Sharks last season, and scored two goals.

Meyers produced zero points on the power play last season.

Meyers averaged 0.8 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 12.1%.

Sharks 2022-23 defensive stats

The Sharks ranked 30th in goals against, giving up 315 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL play.

The Sharks shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

