The Colorado Avalanche (18-10-2) host the San Jose Sharks (9-18-3) at Ball Arena on Sunday, December 17 at 8:00 PM ET on ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Avalanche are coming off a 6-2 defeat to the Winnipeg Jets, while the Sharks were beaten by the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 in their most recent game.

In the last 10 games, the Avalanche are 4-4-2 while scoring 31 goals against 32 goals conceded. On 32 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (18.8%).

Avalanche vs. Sharks Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Avalanche 5, Sharks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-350)

Avalanche (-350) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-3.0)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 18-10-2 overall and 1-2-3 in overtime games.

In the six games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-2-1 record (good for seven points).

In the two games this season the Avalanche scored just one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Colorado has lost all four games this season when it scored two goals.

The Avalanche have scored at least three goals in 21 games (17-2-2, 36 points).

In the 15 games when Colorado has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 13-2-0 to register 26 points.

In the 17 games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 11-6-0 (22 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 6-4-1 to record 13 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 6th 3.53 Goals Scored 2.13 32nd 13th 3.1 Goals Allowed 3.83 32nd 10th 32.2 Shots 25.8 32nd 9th 29.4 Shots Allowed 36.3 32nd 18th 19.47% Power Play % 19.23% 19th 7th 85.15% Penalty Kill % 74.29% 28th

Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

