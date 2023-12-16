Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Weld County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weld County, Colorado has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Greeley West High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 15
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Weld Central High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on December 16
- Location: Keenesburg, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weld Central High School at Dolores Huerta Preparatory
- Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on December 16
- Location: Florence, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peak To Peak High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Johnstown, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lyons High School at Windsor Charter Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Windsor, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strasburg High School at Eaton High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Eaton, CO
- Conference: Patriot
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.