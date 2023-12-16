Will Samaje Perine Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Samaje Perine was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Denver Broncos' Week 15 matchup against the Detroit Lions (at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday). All of Perine's stats can be found below.
Rep Samaje Perine and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
On the ground, Perine has season stats of 39 rushes for 182 yards and one TD, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. He also has 40 catches on 44 targets for 378 yards.
Keep an eye on Perine's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Samaje Perine Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Broncos.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 15 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Justin Herbert
- Click Here for Keenan Allen
- Click Here for Gerald Everett
- Click Here for Donald Parham
- Click Here for Josh Jacobs
Broncos vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Day: December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Perine 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|39
|182
|1
|4.7
|44
|40
|378
|0
Perine Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|8
|41
|0
|4
|37
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|1
|4
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|3
|9
|0
|2
|15
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|6
|12
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 5
|Jets
|6
|22
|0
|4
|73
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|2
|10
|0
|3
|31
|0
|Week 8
|Chiefs
|1
|5
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|1
|8
|0
|3
|35
|0
|Week 11
|Vikings
|1
|7
|0
|7
|60
|0
|Week 12
|Browns
|7
|55
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 13
|@Texans
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|2
|8
|0
|5
|36
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.