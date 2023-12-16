Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will be up against the Detroit Lions and their 19th-ranked passing defense in Week 15, starting at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday.

Through the air this year, Wilson has recorded 2,609 passing yards (200.7 per game), connecting on 254 of 378 attempts (67.2%) for 23 TD throws and eight picks. With his legs, Wilson has 315 rushing yards (plus two TDs) on 69 totes, producing 24.2 rushing yards per game.

Wilson vs. the Lions

Wilson vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 236 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 236 PASS YPG / PASS TD Detroit has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

The Lions have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to 10 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Detroit has allowed six players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Lions have allowed four opposing players to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

The 226.6 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the 19th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Lions' defense ranks 27th in the league with 21 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Russell Wilson Passing Props vs. the Lions

Passing Yards: 215.5 (-115)

215.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+135)

Wilson Passing Insights

Wilson has topped his passing yards prop total in four games this season, or 30.8%.

The Broncos pass on 52.1% of their plays and run on 47.9%. They are 13th in NFL play in points scored.

Wilson's 6.9 yards per attempt rank 17th in the NFL.

Wilson has thrown for a touchdown in all 13 games this season, with more than one TD pass seven times.

He has 25 total touchdowns this season (89.3% of his team's 28 offensive TDs).

Wilson accounts for 51.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 60 of his total 378 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Russell Wilson Rushing Props vs the Lions

Rushing Yards: 26.5 (-120)

Wilson Rushing Insights

So far this season, Wilson has hit the over eight times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 13 opportunities).

Wilson has found paydirt on the ground in two games this season but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has 16 red zone rushing carries (28.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 12/10/2023 Week 14 21-for-33 / 224 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/3/2023 Week 13 15-for-26 / 186 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 10 ATT / 44 YDS / 1 TD vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 13-for-22 / 134 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 11 ATT / 34 YDS / 1 TD vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 27-for-35 / 259 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2023 Week 10 24-for-29 / 193 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs

