Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rio Grande County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:38 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Rio Grande County, Colorado today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Rio Grande County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Florence JR SR High School at Monte Vista High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Florence, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
