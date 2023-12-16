Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Pueblo County, Colorado? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Pueblo County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Golden High School at Pueblo East High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 15

12:00 AM MT on December 15 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Golden High School at Pueblo County High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on December 16

10:00 AM MT on December 16 Location: Pueblo West, CO

Pueblo West, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Weld Central High School at Dolores Huerta Preparatory

Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on December 16

10:00 AM MT on December 16 Location: Florence, CO

Florence, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Mitchell High School at Pueblo West High School