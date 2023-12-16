Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pueblo County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Pueblo County, Colorado? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Pueblo County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Golden High School at Pueblo East High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 15
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Golden High School at Pueblo County High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on December 16
- Location: Pueblo West, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weld Central High School at Dolores Huerta Preparatory
- Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on December 16
- Location: Florence, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mitchell High School at Pueblo West High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
