The Denver Nuggets (17-9) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-8) are scheduled to square off on Saturday at Ball Arena, with a tip-off time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Michael Porter Jr. is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Thunder

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ALT, BSOK

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets were victorious in their previous game against the Nets, 124-101, on Thursday. Nikola Jokic was their leading scorer with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 26 15 10 1 0 0 Peyton Watson 18 7 5 1 2 2 Jamal Murray 16 1 2 3 1 2

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic averages 27.2 points, 12.7 boards and 9.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Porter's numbers for the season are 16.7 points, 1.6 assists and 7.9 boards per contest.

Aaron Gordon's numbers for the season are 12.9 points, 3.5 assists and 7 boards per game.

Reggie Jackson's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 4.6 assists and 2.2 boards per contest.

Christian Braun puts up 8.7 points, 3.9 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 22.8 10.2 9.4 1 0.7 0.6 Michael Porter Jr. 16.2 8.2 2 0.5 0.7 2.4 Reggie Jackson 17.8 2.4 5.8 0.7 0.1 2.4 Jamal Murray 10.5 2.1 2.1 0.5 0.4 1.5 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 9.1 1.6 2.4 1 0.2 1

