Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6) match up against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (14-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Ball Arena, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSOK.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ALT, BSOK

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic averages 29 points, 12.8 boards and 9.8 assists per contest, shooting 56.8% from the floor and 30.1% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17.4 points, 8 boards and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Aaron Gordon puts up 13.4 points, 3.8 assists and 7.2 rebounds per contest.

Reggie Jackson averages 13.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope posts 11.2 points, 2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 40.7% from downtown with 1.6 made treys per game.

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 29.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game for the Thunder.

On a per-game basis, Chet Holmgren gives the Thunder 17.6 points, 8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fifth in NBA).

Josh Giddey gives the Thunder 12 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Thunder are getting 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Jalen Williams this season.

Luguentz Dort gets the Thunder 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while posting 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Stat Comparison

Nuggets Thunder 114.5 Points Avg. 119.7 110.4 Points Allowed Avg. 111.4 49.5% Field Goal % 49.2% 36.3% Three Point % 40.2%

